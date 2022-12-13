Insider Buying: Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Insider Buys 120,000 Shares of Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$948,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,576,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$296,850,439.50.

Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 280,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,156,000.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Down 1.1 %

ORA opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.49 and a 1-year high of C$13.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52. The stock has a market cap of C$558.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.15.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

Aura Minerals Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 102.08%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

