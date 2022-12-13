Insider Buying: Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Insider Buys 120,000 Shares of Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$948,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,576,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$296,850,439.50.
Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 280,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$2,156,000.00.
Aura Minerals Stock Down 1.1 %
ORA opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.49 and a 1-year high of C$13.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52. The stock has a market cap of C$558.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.15.
Aura Minerals Increases Dividend
Aura Minerals Company Profile
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.
Read More
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.