Insider Buying: Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Purchases 22,500 Shares of Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Rating) Director Sandra Lynn Hanington bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,567.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,643.45.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Extendicare Inc has a 52-week low of C$6.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.90.
Extendicare Company Profile
