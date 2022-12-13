Insider Buying: Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Purchases 22,500 Shares of Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Rating) Director Sandra Lynn Hanington bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,567.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,643.45.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Inc has a 52-week low of C$6.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.90.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

