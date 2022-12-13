Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) SVP Sells 8,642 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,236 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 823,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after buying an additional 139,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

