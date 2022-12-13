Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells 16,614 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 16,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $28,998.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $938,896.35.

On Friday, October 28th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 65,259 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $590,593.95.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 6,541 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $58,869.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $53,764.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.