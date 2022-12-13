Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00.
- On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.
Cloudflare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after buying an additional 610,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
