Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,230,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,646.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $275,000.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 706,127 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $437,798.74.

On Friday, December 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $409,221.78.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $527,982.60.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 192.29% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 200.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,623,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

