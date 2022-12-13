Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Director Sells 9,900 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

