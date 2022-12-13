Insider Selling: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Sells 17,725 Shares of Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 918,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 699,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

