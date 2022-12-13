Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells 12,115 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $281,310.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,863,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,144,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after acquiring an additional 471,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

