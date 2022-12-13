Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells 1,311 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Snowflake Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $377.26. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 0.77.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
