Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells 1,311 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $377.26. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Snowflake

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.