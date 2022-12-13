Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells 6,619 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $200.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average of $116.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

