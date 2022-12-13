Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IART shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,971 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

