Intrust Bank NA Acquires 147 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $245.37 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.73.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

