Intrust Bank NA Makes New $223,000 Investment in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

PJT opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.