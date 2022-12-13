Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,217 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 558,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,472,000 after buying an additional 543,504 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after buying an additional 1,220,456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,595,000 after buying an additional 554,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,678,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after buying an additional 167,001 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

