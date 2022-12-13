Intrust Bank NA Sells 72 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.38.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $449.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

