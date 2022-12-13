iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 922,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,330,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,945,000 after purchasing an additional 890,999 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20.
