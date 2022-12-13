iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78.

