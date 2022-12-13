iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the November 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,419,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,008,000 after purchasing an additional 825,962 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 101,670 shares in the last quarter.

