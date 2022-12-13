iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Down 86.9% in November

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the November 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,995,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $95.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

