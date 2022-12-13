iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 216.4% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD stock opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $133.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

