iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,276 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

