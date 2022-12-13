J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 5.0 %

JBHT stock opened at $186.91 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.81 and its 200-day moving average is $172.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.