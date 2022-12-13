J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Sells $541,800.00 in Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) Director Michael Rahamim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $541,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:JILL opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in J.Jill in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

