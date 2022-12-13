Janesh Moorjani Sells 3,975 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at $9,765,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elastic Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $127.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.