Janesh Moorjani Sells 3,975 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at $9,765,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Elastic Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $127.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.