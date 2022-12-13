Jason Marc Adler Buys 162,400 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler bought 162,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $464,464.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 694,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Marc Adler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jason Marc Adler bought 37,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $112,110.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Jason Marc Adler bought 22,700 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $68,781.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jason Marc Adler bought 49,800 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $151,392.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jason Marc Adler purchased 81,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $238,140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cronos Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cronos Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cronos Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.09.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

