Jeffrey K. Li Sells 2,236 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $183.10 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.97. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,617,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.58.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

