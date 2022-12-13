JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Melius started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.48. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

