Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

