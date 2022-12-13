JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Insider Jane Lewis Buys 2,441 Shares

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) insider Jane Lewis bought 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £10,227.79 ($12,547.90).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Price Performance

JGGI stock opened at GBX 419.50 ($5.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.04. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc has a 1 year low of GBX 386 ($4.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 474 ($5.82). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 428.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 428.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.98.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

See Also

