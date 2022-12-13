Julie D’emilio Sells 5,000 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carter’s stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Carter’s by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Carter’s by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

