Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Acquires C$222,750.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Director David John Wilson acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, with a total value of C$222,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,182,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,954,563.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$5.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.08. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$975.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEL shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 target price on Kelt Exploration in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.72.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

