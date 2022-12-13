KeyCorp Comments on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CRK opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 86,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,658. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

