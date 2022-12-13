Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $183.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

