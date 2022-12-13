Kieran Barry Columb Sells 25,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50.
Loblaw Companies Stock Down 1.0 %
TSE L opened at C$124.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$113.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$90.46 and a 52 week high of C$126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
Read More
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.