Kieran Barry Columb Sells 25,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50.

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE L opened at C$124.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$113.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$90.46 and a 52 week high of C$126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

About Loblaw Companies

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.44.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

