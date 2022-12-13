KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Cowen lowered KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $322,256.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $322,256.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,283.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,409 shares of company stock worth $12,184,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

KnowBe4 Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 27.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,490,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 534,406 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 27.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,089,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,636,000 after purchasing an additional 446,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.50, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.36. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.