Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,427 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $250,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after acquiring an additional 305,766 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $201,401,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kohl’s by 14.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after acquiring an additional 360,124 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 60.0% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 226.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSS opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

