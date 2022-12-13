Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Holdings Increased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

