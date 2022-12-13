KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock Price Down 11.2%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 674,036 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 433,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 11.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

