Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Sells 2,768 Shares

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) insider Vanessa Simms sold 2,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($7.56), for a total transaction of £17,050.88 ($20,918.76).

LAND opened at GBX 615.20 ($7.55) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 580.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 644.96. Land Securities Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.09). The firm has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.60. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 780 ($9.57) to GBX 680 ($8.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

