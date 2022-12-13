Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of LESL opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

In other news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Leslie’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 269.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 109,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 51.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

