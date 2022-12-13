Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $16,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,575,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Life Storage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,230,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LSI. UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.64.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

LSI stock opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.