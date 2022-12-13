Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE LSPD opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $43.80.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

