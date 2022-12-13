Lip Bu Tan Sells 19,129 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 19,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $287,126.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $9,006.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,040.05.

On Monday, December 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84.

On Thursday, October 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $458,589.24.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,550 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $1,256,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $6,391,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -241.67.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,983,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after buying an additional 2,172,475 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.