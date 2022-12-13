Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $220.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.10 and a 200 day moving average of $250.01. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 45.55 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

