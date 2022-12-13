Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 474.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $2,796,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.