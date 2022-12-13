Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.67 and a 200 day moving average of $151.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

