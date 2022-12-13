Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 40.5% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at $309,937,642.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.