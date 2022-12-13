Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in IAC were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth about $703,026,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in IAC by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IAC by 17.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,404,000 after purchasing an additional 516,858 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in IAC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,083,000 after purchasing an additional 404,980 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

